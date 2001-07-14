Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, and MedStar+Health today announced a five-year deal under which Kyndryl will provide mission critical IT capabilities across the MedStar Health system and accelerate its digital transformation with the aim of enhancing the patient and caregiver experience.

In the wake of the pandemic, the healthcare industry has experienced an increased need for technology and automation services. Under this new agreement, MedStar Health will use Kyndryl Bridge to integrate artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) and automation capabilities to deliver enhanced resilient services for patients.

“We understand the health and wellness of patients and associates are top priorities for MedStar Health,” said Jim Batterton, Kyndryl General Manager, U.S. Public and Federal Market. “With Kyndryl’s help and expertise, MedStar Health can reimagine care delivery services by tapping into our targeted clinical and healthcare-focused IT services. By implementing hybrid cloud, MedStar Health can seamlessly access the IT tools and resources needed to achieve its patient-first mission.”

As part of this collaboration, Kyndryl will deliver and support evolving IT capabilities via a built-for-purpose dedicated command center. Enabled by Kyndryl managed services experts, the command center will focus on providing the highest levels of quality and reliability to support MedStar Health in delivering the highest levels of safe patient care.

MedStar Health will also tap into Kyndryl’s broad set of technologies and skills, including Kyndryl Consult and its global strategic partnership with Microsoft, to migrate critical workloads, resulting in a more modern and resilient hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Additionally, Kyndryl will provide ongoing healthcare technology services, including specialized clinical and IT service desks, infrastructure support, onsite technical support, network, and security services.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

