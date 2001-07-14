Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc.%2C one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theater companies, is bringing holiday magic to the big screen all season long. From gifts that sleigh and exciting sweepstakes for Cinemark Movie Rewards members, to thrilling films for all ages, holiday lovers will find plenty of yuletide cheer at the movies during this special time of year. For all details on holidays at Cinemark, visit Cinemark.com%2Fholiday.

“The holidays are about cherishing time with family and friends, and Cinemark is honored to provide loved ones a place to create treasured memories together as they watch a great story unfold in our immersive auditoriums,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “With thrilling blockbusters fit for a fun holiday outing and sweepstakes and gifts sure to put a sparkle in any movie lover’s eye, Cinemark is bringing the Hollywood magic all throughout the season.”

Gifts that Sleigh

For the movie enthusiast in everyone’s lives, Cinemark has gifts that sleigh. Just for the holiday season, all Movie Club annual memberships can be secured for up to $20 off, making an entire year of exclusive discounts and rewards just $99. Cinemark Movie Club members enjoy exclusive benefits including a 20 percent concession discount, specially priced tickets, waived online fees and monthly movie credits that roll over. Discounted memberships can also be purchased in three- and six-month increments, and all are stress-free gifting options with easy digital delivery.

Those looking for a gift that fully encapsulates the moviegoing experience will delight in Cinemark gift card deals. Now through Dec. 31, all who spend $35 or more on gift cards will receive a $5 bonus card. Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see big screen deals fit for the biggest shopping days of the year. From Nov. 25 through Nov. 27, customers will receive $15 in bonus cards for every gift card purchase of $75 or more, or $20 in bonus cards for every purchase of $100 or more. On Nov. 28, all who spend $50 or more on gift cards will receive 20 percent off. Last-minute shoppers will not miss out on the action because from Dec. 22 through Dec. 23, customers will receive $15 in bonus cards for every gift card purchase of $75 or more.

Season’s Cinematic Sweepstakes

Tis’ the season, for movie lovers to have the chance to win cinematic prizes with Cinemark’s Ultimate Movie Lovers sweepstakes. During the month of November, Cinemark Movie Rewards members can redeem 15 rewards points as entry for the chance to win 24 Cinemark guest passes, a $100 gift card and two cozy Cinemark blankets - the ultimate prize to celebrate the love of movies over the holidays and all throughout 2023. For more information including how to enter, members can visit the Cinemark Movie Rewards center.

Glad Tidings, Great Movies

Great new movies pair perfectly with the magic of the holidays on the big screen with thrilling films meant to be seen in an immersive auditorium surrounded by family and friends. Action-packed spectacles such as Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16) will up the holiday ante, while Disney Animation’s Strange World (Nov. 23) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dec. 21) will enchant every member of the group.

Cinemark Movie Rewards members can catch all of the season’s holiday thrills at cannot-miss prices during Discount Tuesday. On select Tuesdays throughout the holiday season, tickets can be secured for sparkling discounted prices, offering the big screen experience for every budget. Reward members can check Cinemark.com or the app for exact dates and pricing.

Silver Bells on a Private Silver Screen

Any groups looking for a show-stopping venue for their holiday party will find it at Cinemark theaters. Through Cinemark’s Premium Private Screening program, movie lovers can book their own private auditorium to watch this year’s newest blockbusters or put classic holiday cheer back on the silver screen with traditional holiday films such as A Christmas Story, Elf and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Hosts are sure to provide the spirit of the season with guaranteed seating, no lines and flexible start times. Interested groups can find more information at Cinemark.com%2Fevents.

For more information on all things holiday, visit Cinemark.com/holiday or the Cinemark app.

