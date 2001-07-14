FOX News Media will present its third annual “All-American Tree Lighting” on Monday, November 21st at 5 PM/ET partnering with the Police+Athletic+League (PAL) for a toy drive to benefit New York City’s youth. Hosted by The Five’s Greg Gutfeld, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Dana Perino, Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters, the lighting will take place on FOX Square outside the network’s headquarters and air live on FOX News Channel during the last half hour of The Five. FOX’s All-American Christmas tree stands at 50 feet tall and will be adorned by 12,000 ornaments and 340,000 lights. Made in America, the tree will once again feature a patriotic theme of red, white and blue decorations.

Kicking off with holiday carolers, the co-hosts will be joined by special guests throughout the hour as they discuss the upcoming holiday season, the importance of giving back and some of their favorite holiday memories in front of a live audience. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Rev. Jacques De Graff and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik will also bestow a blessing of the tree before representatives from the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and the New York Police Department (NYPD) perform the ceremonial lighting in honor of those who serve the city. FOX News Media has invited members of the FDNY and NYPD from stations and precincts around New York City to attend the tree lighting ceremony.

In partnership with PAL, FOX News Media employees participated in volunteer activities to make a difference for New York City children during the holiday season. Employees were given a holiday wish list to purchase and wrap gifts for the children to be displayed around the tree. Nearly 500 gifts were purchased by FOX News Media employees as of this week and the drive will continue through November 21st. During Monday’s tree lighting, the gifts will be presented to the PAL Executive Director Carlos Velazquez as well as the children and families benefiting from the charitable contribution.

