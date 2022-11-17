Legal Momentum Continues

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Rightscorp, Inc. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC PINK:RIHT); We are pleased to report that the past two months have brought several key legal developments, in particular a federal jury verdict in the UMG Recordings, Inc., et. al. v. Grande Communications Networks LLC case. On November 3, internet service provider Astound Broadband's Grande Communications Networks LLC was ordered to pay our clients, members of the RIAA, $46.7 million dollars, after its users pirated over 1,400 copyrighted works.

The case was tried in Austin, Texas, having been delayed for about three years primarily due to Covid-19. The evidence and testimony Rightscorp presented were essential and led to another major victory. Rightscorp continues to be the vanguard of digital anti-piracy initiatives established in support of our client BMG in BMG Rights Management (US) LLC v. Cox Communications, Incorporated, et. al. That case set the precedent and represented key protections afforded to copyright holders. As a result, several follow-up cases, representing billion-dollar claims, have ensued.

In other Rightscorp legal news, on October 12, the Circuit Court of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit for Collier County, Florida dismissed an April 21, 2022 Amended Complaint filed by American Films, LLC, American Films, Inc. (jointly, "American Films") and Facterra LLC against Rightscorp and its CEO. While the Court granted the plaintiffs leave to amend their baseless claims, and they filed their third iteration of a complaint earlier this month, both Rightscorp and its CEO deny all liability and anticipate the Court will similarly dismiss this latest pleading. This is American Films's second attempt at the same lawsuit. In March 2021, Derrick Spatorico, doing American Films's bidding, sued Rightscorp and its CEO in theState of New York Supreme Court, Monroe County. On July 26, 2021, that case was summarily dismissed with prejudice.

About

Rightscorp (OTC PINK:RIHT) monetizes copyrighted Intellectual Property (IP). The Company's patent pending digital loss prevention technology focuses on the infringement of digital content such as music, movies, software, and games and ensures that owners and creators are rightfully paid for their IP. Rightscorp implements existing laws to solve copyright infringements by collecting payments from illegal file sharing activities via notifications sent through Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The Company's technology identifies copyright infringers, who are offered a reasonable settlement option when compared to the legal liability defined in the Digital Millennium Copyrights Act (DMCA). Based on the fact that 24% of all internet traffic is used to distribute copyrighted content without permission, Rightscorp is pursuing an estimated $2.3 billion opportunity and has monetized major media titles through relationships with industry leaders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This shareholder update contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the shareholder update, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this shareholder update.

CONTACT:

Markus Rainak

775-881-8091

[email protected]

SOURCE: Rightscorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/726425/Legal-Momentum-Continues



