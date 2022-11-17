VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5001 SPRING VALLEY ROAD DALLAS, TX 75244

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $208.00Mil. The top holdings were SPTM(16.85%), SPAB(5.34%), and GLD(4.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 66,008 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.95 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.15 per share and a market cap of $29.59Bil. The stock has returned -4.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 1,066,269 shares. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.89 per share and a market cap of $1,276.03Bil. The stock has returned -33.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MTB by 28,350 shares. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $176.96.

On 11/17/2022, M&T Bank Corp traded for a price of $168.4182 per share and a market cap of $29.05Bil. The stock has returned 7.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M&T Bank Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 38,304 shares in NYSE:AMN, giving the stock a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.61 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, AMN Healthcare Services Inc traded for a price of $117.57 per share and a market cap of $5.09Bil. The stock has returned 2.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AY by 126,007 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.07.

On 11/17/2022, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC traded for a price of $27.129 per share and a market cap of $3.13Bil. The stock has returned -28.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.