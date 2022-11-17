LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 152 stocks valued at a total of $608.00Mil. The top holdings were CAH(3.87%), JNJ(3.85%), and SO(3.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 111,460 shares. The trade had a 3.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 11/17/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $126.38 per share and a market cap of $69.76Bil. The stock has returned -27.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 57,977 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 58,310. The trade had a 3.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.56.

On 11/17/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $470.55 per share and a market cap of $123.73Bil. The stock has returned 41.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-book ratio of 10.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:INGR by 117,894 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.76.

On 11/17/2022, Ingredion Inc traded for a price of $93.985 per share and a market cap of $6.18Bil. The stock has returned -1.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ingredion Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 575,890 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 579,772. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.19.

On 11/17/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.88 per share and a market cap of $134.59Bil. The stock has returned 8.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 55,475 shares of NYSE:CLX for a total holding of 141,489. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.3.

On 11/17/2022, Clorox Co traded for a price of $144.48 per share and a market cap of $17.73Bil. The stock has returned -12.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clorox Co has a price-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-book ratio of 54.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

