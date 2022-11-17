CoreFirst Bank & Trust recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 390 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were CL(9.62%), AAPL(8.11%), and JNJ(2.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s top five trades of the quarter.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 11,608 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/17/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $111.69 per share and a market cap of $460.22Bil. The stock has returned 79.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced their investment in NYSE:T by 39,790 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.19.

On 11/17/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.88 per share and a market cap of $134.59Bil. The stock has returned 8.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 11,103 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 11/17/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $37.895 per share and a market cap of $159.15Bil. The stock has returned -21.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 3,000 shares in ARCA:VYM, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.33 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $109.25 per share and a market cap of $50.28Bil. The stock has returned 2.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

During the quarter, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought 1,731 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 1,971. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $152.31 per share and a market cap of $64.42Bil. The stock has returned -7.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a price-book ratio of 4.19.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

