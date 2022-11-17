GENESCO TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON DECEMBER 2, 2022

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that the Company will report results for the third quarter fiscal 2023 on December 2, 2022, before the market opens, and hold its quarterly earnings conference call at 7:30 a.m. (central) the same day.

About Genesco Inc.
Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,410 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com , www.journeys.ca , www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.schuh.ie, www.schuh.eu, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. Genesco is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and the Company's environmental, social and governance stewardship. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL41204&sd=2022-11-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesco-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-2023-results-and-hold-conference-call-on-december-2-2022-301682199.html

SOURCE Genesco Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL41204&Transmission_Id=202211171700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL41204&DateId=20221117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles