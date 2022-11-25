FOX News Digital finished October 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore. This marks 20 straight months as the number one news brand with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital closed out October reaching over 2.5 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.5 billion total multiplatform views, and 80 million multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached 6.1 million unique visitors in October.

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in October, with 30.9 million total social interactions, notching the 98th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 8.9 million interactions on Facebook, 18.4 million Instagram interactions and 3.6 million Twitter interactions. On Instagram, total interactions were up 12% compared to the prior month. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 21st month in a row with over 269 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 142 million multiplatform views, topping CNN Business for the 7th consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered over 261 million multiplatform minutes (+3% versus the prior year) and 19 million multiplatform unique visitors.*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 11th straight month, driving over 55.1 million views in October, and up 88% over the prior year, according to Shareablee.

OCTOBER 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,504,000,000 (up 7 percent vs. September 2022)

CNN.com – 1,307,000,000 (down 7 percent vs. September 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,286,000,000 (flat vs. September 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,569,000,000 (down 6 percent vs. September 2022)

CNN.com – 2,279,000,000 (down 5 percent vs. September 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,307,000,000 (up 4 percent vs. September 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 80,103,000 (down 2 percent vs. September 2022)

CNN.com – 111,875,000 (down 9 percent vs. September 2022)

NYTimes.com – 80,889,000 (down 5 percent vs. September 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, October 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, October 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], October 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, October 2022, U.S.

