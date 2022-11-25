Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a national leader in post-secondary education and leading healthcare educator, has appointed Blake Simpson as senior vice president, sustainability and chief communications officer, effective December 5. In this newly created role, Simpson will lead global corporate communications, including investor, government, and media relations, and sustainability. She will be responsible for the development and implementation of Adtalem’s enterprise brand and communications strategy, sharing the compelling story of Adtalem to customers, shareholders, employees, and communities worldwide.

“I am pleased to welcome Blake as we move into the next phase of Adtalem’s growth and transformation,” said Steve Beard, president and CEO of Adtalem. “Her broad communications experience and strategic storytelling prowess will play a crucial role in shaping our corporate narrative, deepening engagement across all stakeholders and realizing our ambitious vision.”

Simpson has built and grown some of the world’s most iconic brands by harnessing the power of responsible storytelling and creating consistent and compelling inside-out narratives. With more than 20 years of experience, she has a deep-rooted expertise in supporting large-scale enterprise strategies, executive leaders, employees, consumers, and communities through impactful strategic communications. Most recently, Simpson served as senior vice president, communications, impact, events, access, and creative at Under Armour, Inc. Simpson played a key role in strengthening Under Armour’s reputation and enhancing category global communications and event strategy, ensuring consistent and compelling message delivery across earned and owned channels, and contributing to increased sales. Prior to Under Armour, Simpson served as vice president of public affairs and communications for CKE Restaurants, Inc. where she led the teams responsible for developing and managing brand marketing; corporate, internal, and employee communications; crisis and change management communications; and social media strategy. Her previous work includes serving in various strategic communications leadership roles for brands such as Levi Strauss & Co., Yahoo, and NBC news. Simpson is also one of the founding members of CHIEF, a TEDx speaker, and was named to PRWeek’s 2021 Hall of Femme.

“I’m humbled to leverage the next chapter of my career in a more powerful way than ever before,” shared Simpson, chief communications officer, Adtalem. “At Adtalem, I will contribute to the mission-driven focus of empowering a diverse learner community to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. To be part of a community that is a best employer for diversity and is committed to bringing a diverse talent of healthcare professionals forward onto the global stage is an honor and a privilege.”

Simpson earned her Master of Science in journalism from Boston University and her Bachelor of Science in comparative politics from the University of California at Davis.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a national leader in post-secondary education and leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem’s family of institutions has more than 300,000 alumni and 10,000 employees. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter+%40adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

