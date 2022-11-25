The+Est%26eacute%3Be+Lauder+Companies+Inc. (NYSE: EL) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders today. William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman, chaired the meeting. Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, reviewed recent financial results and the Company’s long-term strategy.

At the meeting, stockholders re-elected Ronald S. Lauder, William P. Lauder, Richard D. Parsons, Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Jennifer Tejada, and Richard F. Zannino to the Board of Directors. Stockholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditors for the current fiscal year and approved the advisory vote to approve executive compensation.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

