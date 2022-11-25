TodayESAB, part of ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB), and a world leader in welding and cutting equipment and consumables, unveiled the industry-changing Renegade+VOLT%26trade%3B+ES+200i+Stick%2FTIG+battery-powered+welding+system as it closed out SparkWeek, the brand’s week-long, virtual launch event highlighting new welding and fabrication products, automation and robotics solutions, and industry-shaping PPE.

Developed in conjunction with Stanley Black & Decker and powered by four DEWALT® FLEXVOLT® 12 Ah (amp-hour) batteries, the Renegade VOLT marks a crossroads for the welding industry, as ESAB establishes a new product category. For the first-time welders have a battery-powered welding machine which operates on interchangeable, rechargeable power tool batteries. The VOLT is a highly portable option for off-the-grid welding across key industries like maintenance and repair, construction, shipyard, rail, power generation, offshore and farm/agriculture. The product will be available for purchase in Q1 2023.

"ESAB has continuously brought new ideas to the market since the invention of the first coated welding electrode more than a century ago. With the Renegade VOLT, we have taken the idea of portability and supercharged it,” said Olivier Biebuyck, President, EMEA and Global Products, ESAB Corporation. “Up until now, welding jobs have only gone as far as the equipment could reach. Welders were stuck lugging around heavy leads, tripping over cables, and wondering what kind of power would be at the job site. Sometimes welders even spent more time on job set up and breakdown than welding. Today, ESAB eliminated those constraints and ushered in a new age. This is the age of true welding freedom. No cords and heavy leads, no time-consuming setup, no engines, or fuel."

The VOLT launch capped off a string of new and re-imagined solutions from ESAB which were unveiled during SparkWeek. The company made more than 15 announcements between Monday, November 14 and Friday, November 18 via dynamic, live video premieres at ESAB.com%2FSparkWeek. The event page now features information about these new products and partnerships, including key specifications and availability information:

Ruffian 150 , ESAB’s all-new engine-driven welder

, ESAB’s all-new engine-driven welder Rogue EM and Rogue EMP , MIG and multi-process machines

, MIG and multi-process machines Rustler , a completely new ESAB line of compact MIG machines

, a completely new ESAB line of compact MIG machines Renegade 1 Ph DC , powerful-yet-lightweight machine now in single-phase power

, powerful-yet-lightweight machine now in single-phase power Warrior EDGE CX System with RobustFeed Edge CX and Exeor torch , a next-generation pulse-MIG power source, feeder, and torch product family

, a next-generation pulse-MIG power source, feeder, and torch product family Sentinel A60 , the next iteration of ESAB’s industry-leading automatic welding helmet

, the next iteration of ESAB’s industry-leading automatic welding helmet Swarm A10, A20, and A30 , affordable, performance driven welding helmet portfolio

, affordable, performance driven welding helmet portfolio Vision T6 , easy-to-use CNC cutting machine controller

, easy-to-use CNC cutting machine controller Marathon Pac Ultra , a new 1,100-lb. bulk welding wire drum package

, a new 1,100-lb. bulk welding wire drum package Cutmaster 30+ , next-generation manual plasma cutter focused on power and portability

, next-generation manual plasma cutter focused on power and portability Thermal Dynamics Automation UC Series , a high precision mechanized plasma system

, a high precision mechanized plasma system Victor Edge 2.0 Phase IV and HRF2400, gas regulator and a regulator/flowmeter combination

gas regulator and a regulator/flowmeter combination Versotrac Cadet , a compact, efficient, and easy to use submerged arc welding (SAW) tractor

, a compact, efficient, and easy to use submerged arc welding (SAW) tractor InduSuite, advanced software that connects welding and cutting data, machinery, and processes across one platform

advanced software that connects welding and cutting data, machinery, and processes across one platform PURUS, new and improved premium wire specially formulated to reduce post-weld cleaning

ESAB products are available globally for purchase through select distributors and retail locations. Visit ESAB.com to find a local distributor and learn more about the product portfolio.

