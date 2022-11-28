(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon’s season of savings continues during the Cyber Monday weekend event, with deep discounts across top categories fromSaturday, November 26, through Monday, November 28. Customers can shop unbelievable deals on popular brands, like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Peloton, Segway, and Bose,while finding even more ways to save with flexible payment options, deals on gift cards, and cashback rewards.

Save All Season Long, Preview Cyber Monday’s Hottest Deals

Create merry moments for everyone on your gift list with some of the seasons best deals on the most popular brands of the year during Amazon’s Cyber Monday weekend event. Customers can check back often for surprise deals dropping every 30 minutes during select periods of the three-day event.

Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo and Fire TV

Save up to 60% on select Ring and Blink home security devices and accessory bundles

Save up to 55% on vVardis and up to 50% on select products from other premium beauty brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Murad, and U Beauty

Save up to 50% on select Gap apparel and accessories

Save up to 50% on select DASH air fryers and meat thermometers

Save up to 45% on select BLACK+DECKER tools

Save up to 45% on select apparel from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s

Save up to 40% on select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers

Save up to 40% on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems

Save up to 40% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL

Save up to 40% on select headphones from Skullcandy and Shokz

Save up to 40% on select BALEAF athletic attire and up to 30% on select Peloton accessories and apparel

Save up to 40% on select tween and teen apparel from HappyNation

Save up to 40% on select apparel and accessories from Tommy Hilfiger

Save up to 30% on select accessories from Anker

Save up to 30% on select American Girl dolls and accessories, select LEGO sets, and select Bluey toys

Save up to 30% on select Marvel toys and apparel

Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from T3

Save up to 30% on select e-bikes and e-scooters from brands like Segway, Jetson, and Hurley

Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits

Save up to 25% on select Lemme vitamins by Kourtney Kardashian

Save up to 25% on select products from Snoop Doggie Doggs

Discover Top Deals Leading Up to Cyber Monday and Black Friday

Make your list and check it twice! Customers can shop amazing deals, including the Deal of the Day, before Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events begin. With new deals launching daily, customers can check back often to discover deals on products they love.

Save up to 40% on select Peppa Pig, CoComelon, and Melissa & Doug toys

Save up to 40% on select Calvin Klein apparel

Save up to 40% on select SodaStream soda makers and bundles

Save up to 30% on select adidas footwear, apparel and accessories

Save up to 30% on select Oakley and Costa sunglasses and eyeglasses

Save up to 30% on select Climate Pledge Friendly apparel from Amazon Aware

Save up to 25% on select Casper mattresses

Save on select HP, Acer, LG, and Samsung monitors

Internet Famous! Influencers’ Holiday Picks

Customers can shop exclusive+collections on Amazon from their favorite influencers and experts who handpicked their favorite items for the season.

%3Cb%3ERemi+Bader%3A%3C%2Fb%3ESocial creator Remi Bader’s fashion-focused holiday picks will have you covered head-to-toe for your holiday parties, with all of her favorite sparkling shoes, handbags, and dresses perfect for the season.

%3Cb%3EDixie+D%26rsquo%3BAmelio%3A%3C%2Fb%3EDigital creator and artist Dixie D’Amelio shared her favorite home-focused, internet-sensational finds this holiday season, perfect for teens and young adults.

%3Cb%3EStorm+Reid%3A%3C%2Fb%3EActress and producer Storm Reid shared her favorite picks for getting into the holiday spirit across everyday jewelry, fashion statement finds, and trendy home décor pieces that are perfect for anyone on your gift list this season.

%3Cb%3EVinnie+Hacker%3A%3C%2Fb%3EDigital content creator and gamer Vinnie Hacker shared his favorite trending tech picks. From gaming products to Amazon devices, and speakers to smart home products, Vinnie’s gift list is perfect for the tech-lover on your list.

Shop Small, Save Big on Thousands of Dazzling Deals

This holiday season, we’ve made it easier than ever before for customers to discover and shop products from small businesses in Amazon’s store. Shop emerging+brands, Amazon+Handmade, and the Small+Business+Gift+Guide, which features selections like Not-So-Boring Stocking Stuffers, Treat Yourself, Under $50, and gift picks from celebrities like Ayesha+Curry, Oprah+Winfrey, and Kristin+Cavallari. Look for the Small Business Badge to discover and shop products, and deals from small businesses—including from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned brands—as well as independent artisans.

More Ways to Save this Season

Amazon is helping to deliver exceptional value to customers all season long with more ways to shop and save with flexible payment options and cashback rewards.

Get more with the Amazon Store Card and spread joy this season: From November 22-30, both Prime and non-Prime members can get a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Store Card. Additionally, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 5% back on eligible purchases at Amazon.com and can earn rewards on select items in the Prime Card Bonus program. Learn more about the Amazon+Store+Card.

From November 22-30, both Prime and non-Prime members can get a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Store Card. Additionally, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 5% back on eligible purchases at Amazon.com and can earn rewards on select items in the Prime Card Bonus program. Learn more about the Amazon+Store+Card. Earn Rewards with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: From November 22-28, Prime members get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership can earn 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market, 2% back at restaurants and gas stations, and 1% back everywhere Visa is accepted. Learn more about Amazon+Prime+Rewards+Visa+Card.

From November 22-28, Prime members get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership can earn 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market, 2% back at restaurants and gas stations, and 1% back everywhere Visa is accepted. Learn more about Amazon+Prime+Rewards+Visa+Card. Buy now, pay over time with Affirm: Now through November 28, customers can get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when spending $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon.com upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $600 laptop might cost a customer $200 a month over three months at 0% APR. Learn more about Affirm.

Now through November 28, customers can get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when spending $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon.com upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $600 laptop might cost a customer $200 a month over three months at 0% APR. Learn more about Affirm. Prime Card Bonus – 10% back on The Drop: From November 24-28, Prime cardmembers can shop select styles from The Drop collection and earn 10% back. Additionally, customers using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, Amazon Store Card, or Amazon Secured Card can earn an extra 5% back on select gifts this holiday season. Offer valid through December 23. Shop all of the offers at Prime+Card+Bonus.

Get the latest news by visiting About+Amazon, where you can find tips for shopping on Amazon and learn more about how Amazon is prepared to serve customers this holiday season.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com%2Fabout and follow %40AmazonNews.

