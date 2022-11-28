Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora'' or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, will host its third quarter 2022 earnings call via webcast on Monday, November 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

During the webcast, Flora management will deliver financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provide updates on Flora’s commercial wholesale operations, house of brands and life sciences division strategies. Following the webcast, Flora management will open the call to analysts, media and investors in a Q&A format.

Live Webcast Details

Date: Monday, November 28, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Online Participant Registration Link: https%3A%2F%2Fus02web.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_zaiec74LQyGi_I9YYxCOOQ

The live webcast will be available online and a link to join will be provided upon registration. The webcast will be archived and available on the Company’s website within approximately 24 hours after the live event.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands, designed to deliver the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its commercial, house of brands, and life sciences divisions. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social media for more information.

