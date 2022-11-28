Guild+Mortgage (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage lending company originating and servicing residential loans since 1960, was recognized with a 2022+Top+Workplaces+Award from The San Diego Union-Tribune, earning the distinction for the tenth year in a row. Guild is the only Large company winner to have been named a Top Workplace all ten years of the program.

The Top Workplaces Program honors San Diego companies that have outstanding workplace culture and business environments. The rankings are based on the results of a third-party employee survey administered anonymously by employee engagement technology partner Energage+LLC. Guild Mortgage, which employs 657 people in the San Diego area, ranked No. 12 in the Large company category. The survey was sent out in August 2022, with 62.9% of Guild employees responding.

The anonymous online survey measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection. Employees are asked to rank levels of satisfaction with their jobs, feelings of appreciation, confidence in the prospects of the company and manager effectiveness.

“Our company culture is grounded in strong values, innovation, creativity and collaboration, which sets us apart as an organization and is at the heart of our success,” said Mary Ann McGarry, CEO of Guild Mortgage. “Guild has always encouraged open and honest dialogue among its employees, clients and partners. We’re honored to be recognized for the tenth straight year as an organization that truly values the contributions of our employees.”

The Top Workplace survey was sent via email to employers and staff of public, private, nonprofit and governmental organizations in the San Diego area with 50 or more employees. The rankings require a minimum 35% response rate to qualify. Companies who score the highest receive the top rankings in one of the three categories based on the size of the organization:

Large: 500 or more employees

Midsize: 100 to 499 employees

Small: 50 to 99 employees

Through this year’s survey, Guild employees were asked to provide words that best describe the culture at Guild Mortgage. Top survey responses included (in order of prominence): teamwork, hardworking, fast-paced, flexible and collaborative.

“The program gives Guild employees the opportunity to provide honest input and feedback,” said McGarry. “To see words like ‘teamwork,’ ‘flexible’ and ‘collaborative’ as some of the most used terms by our employees to describe our culture speaks directly to the values Guild has spent the last 60 years nurturing. At Guild we are all in this together.”

More than 3,000 San Diego companies and organizations were invited to participate in the survey in 2022. Combined, the companies surveyed employ more than 26,000 people in the San Diego area.

Headquartered in San Diego, Guild Mortgage is a leading national lender with an established history of offering a comprehensive array of loan products and partnering with government organizations to help deliver the promise of home in every neighborhood and community. Its loan professionals can serve the needs of any homebuyer, from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through government loan programs, to homebuyers looking for a jumbo loan. Guild also helps active duty and retired military personnel who qualify for VA loans with 100% financing and flexible qualifying standards. The company is consistently recognized for its impact in the communities it serves, commitment to customer service, strength in regulatory compliance, and workplace culture.

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild+Mortgage+Company is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild’s collaborative culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion enable it to deliver a personalized experience for each customer. With more than 4,000 employees and over 250 retail branches, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions and services loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. Guild Mortgage Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company, whose shares of Class A common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GHLD.

