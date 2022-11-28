SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ( MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced U.S. commercial release of the PreludeSYNC EZ™ Radial Compression Device.



The new device is the latest in Merit’s ongoing excellence and leadership in advancing transradial access for endovascular patient care. It complements a robust radial portfolio of products that includes the Prelude IDeal™, Merit’s thin-walled hydrophilic sheath introducer with superior kink and compression resistance.1

Designed for optimal clinical performance, the PreludeSYNC EZ assists in achieving access site patent hemostasis (the prevention of bleeding) following radial artery access procedures.

A unique cinch-style wrist band supports controlled and precise two-handed placement, a key feature that differentiates it from other radial compression devices on the market. A large window provides clear visibility designed to further help with precise placement. Created with the patient and clinician in mind,​ the PreludeSYNC EZ provides a simplified alternative to the two-strap compression band currently on the market.

Radial artery access is a minimally invasive approach to diagnosing and treating a wide range of conditions. Through a pinhole-size site in the wrist, a catheter is inserted into the radial artery. Under imaging guidance, the catheter is then threaded through the body’s network of blood vessels to the location needing treatment.

The rate of radial artery access use in the United States is on the rise. Between 2011 and 2018, radial access for diagnostic angiograms (X-ray procedures that show blocked or narrowed vessels in the heart) increased from 17.5% to 60.4%.2 Radial access rates for percutaneous coronary intervention (procedures used to open blocked vessels) also grew from 14.0% to 51.8%.2 Radial coronary angiography and PCI have been linked to better clinical outcomes. 3 Benefits include fewer bleeding complications, improved patient comfort, and decreased procedure costs compared to femoral procedures, or those performed through the femoral artery in the groin.3

“Merit Medical is fully invested in being a leader in radial artery access,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “By listening to physician feedback, we transformed clinical needs into an advanced compression device that complements our expansive portfolio of solutions designed to support radial artery access procedures and deliver better patient care.”

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide.

