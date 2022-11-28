Groupon has launched a new Best+Price+Guarantee––giving shoppers the assurance they’re getting the best available price when they buy experiences and services this holiday season and beyond. If a customer finds a lower price on an eligible deal they’ve purchased, Groupon will refund the customer 100% of the price difference. AND to give customers even more confidence in their pricing, Groupon will provide them with an additional 25% of the price difference in Groupon Bucks that they can use on a future purchase.

The launch of Groupon’s Best Price Guarantee comes at a time when 63% of consumers surveyed by Groupon said they’re worried about inflation heading into the holidays. But despite concerns about the rising prices of gifts, eight out of 10 said they plan to buy the same amount for their family and friends this year. Groupon's Best Price Guarantee means that consumers won’t need to shop around and they can trust Groupon to have the best prices.

“We want to be seen as a trusted destination for value-conscious shoppers who care about price. So this means that when we say something is a deal, we mean it – every single time you come to our marketplace!,” said Groupon’s Chief Revenue Officer Simon Goodall. “With inflation near record highs and consumers paying more for just about everything, we’re doing everything we can to make sure we give our customers the best deals from local merchants. We have made a lot of improvements to our customer experience this year and this is just one of the many ways we’re making shopping on Groupon more delightful this holiday shopping season and beyond.”

While Groupon is standing behind its pricing, the company doesn’t believe many shoppers will need to use the Best Price Guarantee. Earlier this year, Groupon put a process in place in North America to improve its ability to monitor pricing and routinely works with merchants to help ensure their deal pricing is the best price available.

“Our customers can continue to shop with confidence and find all of the experiences that they love. Over the past five years, customers have purchased more than 750,000 trampoline park visits, more than 700,000 trips to museums and amusement parks, and over 500,000 massages – all in the month of December. With our Best Price Guarantee, consumers can stress less and focus more on making memories during the holidays,” said Goodall.

