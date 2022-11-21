PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences with presentations on the following dates:

Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9:30 AM EST – Bank of America Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference

Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1:40 PM EST – Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 4:40 PM EST – UBS Global TMT Conference

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last five consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

