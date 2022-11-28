MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market advising that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price listing requirements for its shares of common stock and that the matter is now closed.

Previously, in a letter dated July 14, 2022, the Staff notified Gaucho Holdings that for the 30 consecutive business days preceding the date of the letter, the bid price of the Company's common stock had closed below the $1.00 per share minimum bid price required for continued listing, and that the Company had 180 calendar days to regain compliance by meeting or exceeding the minimum bid price for a period of at least 10 consecutive business days.

Shares of VINO common stock closed on November 18, 2022, at $1.55 per share.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires® (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, changes to exchange rates and their impact on the Company, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

Media Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

[email protected]

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/727111/Gaucho-Group-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Regained-Compliance-with-NASDAQ-Listing-Rules



