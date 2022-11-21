Ninepoint Partners LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 BAY STREET, SUITE 2700, PO BOX 27 TORONTO, A6 M5J 2J1

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $595.00Mil. The top holdings were CVE(20.22%), ERF(19.05%), and FANG(14.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ninepoint Partners LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 18,000,000-share investment in NYSE:CPG. Previously, the stock had a 18.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.14 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Crescent Point Energy Corp traded for a price of $7.74 per share and a market cap of $4.34Bil. The stock has returned 80.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crescent Point Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-book ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 2,670,000-share investment in NYSE:OVV. Previously, the stock had a 16.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.77 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Ovintiv Inc traded for a price of $53.39 per share and a market cap of $13.26Bil. The stock has returned 57.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ovintiv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Ninepoint Partners LP bought 626,594 shares of NAS:FANG for a total holding of 725,000. The trade had a 12.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.78.

On 11/21/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $149.2 per share and a market cap of $26.39Bil. The stock has returned 55.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 2,000,000 shares in NYSE:SU, giving the stock a 9.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.59 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Suncor Energy Inc traded for a price of $34.9999 per share and a market cap of $47.40Bil. The stock has returned 45.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 2,000,000 shares in NYSE:VET, giving the stock a 7.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.47 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Vermilion Energy Inc traded for a price of $18.935 per share and a market cap of $3.11Bil. The stock has returned 105.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vermilion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

