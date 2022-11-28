DREAM RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX: DRR.U) (“Dream Residential REIT” or the “REIT”) today announced its November 2022 monthly distribution in the amount of US$0.035 per unit (US$0.42 annualized). The November distribution will be payable on December 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2022.

About Dream Residential REIT

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States. For more information, please visit www.dreamresidentialreit.ca.

