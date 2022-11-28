Today Roku%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced the Roku Premiere will be available exclusively on Black Friday at Walmart for just $19, while supplies last. The Roku Premiere provides customers with endless entertainment in HD (High Definition), 4K and HDR (High Dynamic Range) picture – and offers everything needed to stream with loved ones this holiday season. Additionally, customers will find incredible deals across Roku’s product lineup, including $12 off the 2022 Roku+Express ($29.99 MSRP), $25 off the award-winning Roku%26reg%3B+Streaming+Stick%26reg%3B+4K ($49.99 MSRP), $30 off the Roku+Ultra ($99.99 MSRP), and $50 off the Roku%26reg%3B+Streambar%26reg%3B ($129.99 MSRP). All are available online at Roku.com and in-store across major retailers nationwide through December 3.

Roku Premiere

At $19, Roku+Premiere offers a simple way to start streaming in HD, 4K, and HDR picture. Featuring a Premium High-Speed HDMI® Cable that connects to the TV, with quick guided setup and an easy on-screen experience, Roku Premiere allows customers to stream the content they love across free and paid channels. Roku Premiere comes out of the box with a simple remote featuring channel shortcut buttons to popular streaming channels.

Roku Express

Roku+Express is perfect for new streamers on a budget, but powerful enough for seasoned pros, and will be sold for $17.99, $12 off the $29.99 MSRP. Offering a seamless streaming experience in sharp HD picture, the compact player is ideal for users looking for an easy and affordable way to watch their favorite entertainment. It is the same great device, now made even faster with the addition of dual-band Wi-Fi. To enjoy live TV, news, sports, hit movies, popular shows, music, and more, simply plug the device into a TV using the included High-Speed HDMI®Cable.

Roku Streaming Stick4K

Roku+Streaming+Stick+4K delivers 4K streaming in a portable form factor and will be available for $24.99, $25 off the $49.99 MSRP. Offering fast and powerful streaming in spectacular 4K, Dolby Vision®, and HDR10+ picture, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K features a redesigned long-range Wi-Fi receiver that delivers up to 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds. The sleek design hides neatly behind any TV with a simple setup.

Roku Ultra

Roku+Ultra is the fastest and most powerful Roku player ever and will be available for $69.99, $30 off the $99.99 MSRP. Offering our best Wi-Fi, Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®, the Roku Ultra offers all the bells and whistles for customers looking for the ultimate streaming player. Complete with the rechargeable Roku+Voice+Remote+Pro enjoy private listening, set shortcuts for your favorite channels, and even find your lost remote – just say, “Hey Roku, find my remote!”

Roku Streambar

Roku+Streambar is a powerful 2-in-1 upgrade with 4K streaming and premium sound for existing TVs, and will be available for $79.99, $50 off the $129.99 MSRP. The surprisingly big sound will leave users amazed at how something so small can fill their room. The Roku Streambar can be expanded with heart-pounding bass and surround sound via the Roku+Wireless+Speakers and Roku+Wireless+Bass (sold separately). Enjoy easy setup, with everything needed to get started included in the box, including a premium High-Speed HDMI Cable and a voice remote with TV controls.

The Roku Channel

Enjoy thousands of free hit movies and popular TV shows, including award-winning Roku Originals, 350+ linear TV channels, and more. Easily search across thousands of channels with voice commands and TV controls, streaming, and sound.

Best Premium Subscription Offers of the Year

Explore $0.99 promotional+offers on 30+ Premium Subscription partners on The Roku Channel, including Paramount%2B, discovery%2B, STARZ, SHOWTIME ® , EPIX, soon to be MGM+, and more. Eligible subscribers can enjoy select Premium Subscriptions at a discounted rate for up to two months. Offers are redeemable through The+Roku+Channel beginning November 23 until December 1.

, EPIX, soon to be MGM+, and more. Eligible subscribers can enjoy select Premium Subscriptions at a discounted rate for up to two months. Offers are redeemable through The+Roku+Channel beginning November 23 until December 1. Explore $1.99 promotion offers such as AMC%2B+on+The+Roku+Channel for two months or a limited time offer of HBO+Max With Ads monthly plan for up to three months until November 28.

Enjoy three months free1 of Apple+TV%2B, no streaming device purchase required!

Additional Channel Offerings

HBO+Max - New customers interested in trying HBO Max for the first time will be eligible for a 30-day monthly trial when they purchase and activate a new streaming device between now and November 28.

New customers interested in trying HBO Max for the first time will be eligible for a 30-day monthly trial when they purchase and activate a new streaming device between now and November 28. Redbox - Roku is offering a $5 Redbox offer on all Roku players sold at Walmart, including the new limited-edition Roku Premiere. Consumers can redeem these codes by downloading the Redbox app via their Roku device, and the credit will immediately be available to use towards movie rentals.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku Smart Home products, including cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more are available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

1 Must redeem by 12/11/22. New subscribers only. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Terms apply.

