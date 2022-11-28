Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Special Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fulton Financial Corporation (“Fulton”) (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a special cash dividend of six cents per share on its common stock, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022.

Fulton declared quarterly cash dividends on its common stock of fifteen cents per share in each of the first, second and third quarters of 2022. The Board is expected to consider the next quarterly cash dividend at its December 2022 meeting.

Fulton, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

Additional information on Fulton can be found at investor.fultonbank.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221121005807r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005807/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles