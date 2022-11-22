Condire Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $490.00Mil. The top holdings were CHRD(23.72%), ARCH(12.25%), and SBSW(11.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Condire Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Condire Management, LP bought 253,585 shares of NAS:CHRD for a total holding of 849,055. The trade had a 7.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.26.

On 11/22/2022, Chord Energy Corp traded for a price of $149.66 per share and a market cap of $6.23Bil. The stock has returned 24.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chord Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.45, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The guru sold out of their 1,001,410-share investment in NYSE:NE. Previously, the stock had a 5.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.55 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, Noble Corp traded for a price of $35.51 per share and a market cap of $2.38Bil. The stock has returned 37.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 556,756 shares in NYSE:CPE, giving the stock a 3.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.93 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, Callon Petroleum Co traded for a price of $40.9 per share and a market cap of $2.52Bil. The stock has returned -22.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Callon Petroleum Co has a price-earnings ratio of 2.05, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Condire Management, LP bought 158,160 shares of NYSE:ARCH for a total holding of 505,650. The trade had a 3.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.36.

On 11/22/2022, Arch Resources Inc traded for a price of $154.33 per share and a market cap of $2.79Bil. The stock has returned 99.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arch Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 4,273,919-share investment in NYSE:HBM. Previously, the stock had a 3.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, Hudbay Minerals Inc traded for a price of $5.26 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned -23.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hudbay Minerals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

