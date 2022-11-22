Kalos Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11525 PARK WOODS CIRCLE ALPHARETTA, GA 30005

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $41.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(11.19%), SCHX(6.85%), and SPY(6.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kalos Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,679 shares in ARCA:IYK, giving the stock a 3.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $195.72 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $203.39 per share and a market cap of $1.74Bil. The stock has returned 11.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a price-book ratio of 4.26.

During the quarter, Kalos Management, Inc. bought 4,318 shares of ARCA:IYH for a total holding of 7,330. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $269.09.

On 11/22/2022, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF traded for a price of $280.07 per share and a market cap of $3.29Bil. The stock has returned -1.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a price-book ratio of 4.74.

Kalos Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 9,990 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $148.01 per share and a market cap of $2,354.56Bil. The stock has returned -7.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-book ratio of 46.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.62 and a price-sales ratio of 6.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Kalos Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:FSK by 68,349 shares. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.86.

On 11/22/2022, FS KKR Capital Corp traded for a price of $19.14 per share and a market cap of $5.42Bil. The stock has returned 2.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FS KKR Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 174.00, a price-book ratio of 0.76 and a price-sales ratio of 26.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Kalos Management, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:IYJ by 9,414 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.39.

On 11/22/2022, iShares U.S. Industrials ETF traded for a price of $97.89 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a price-book ratio of 4.28.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.