SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited ( AIH) (the “Company” or “AIH”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial performance at 7:00 AM Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing Time) on November 29, 2022.

Conference Call Information

All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they can receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10027158-z2n7df.html. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique access pin.

To join the conference, simply dial the number you receive after preregistering, followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

An archive of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the call at https://ir.aihgroup.net/ or visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oztm9a94.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, with major focus in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay area and the Yangtze River Delta area. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net/.

Investor Relations Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aesthetic Medical international Holdings Group Limited

Email: [email protected]

DLK Advisory Limited

Tel: +852 2857 7101

Email: [email protected]