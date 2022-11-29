Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: SPE), announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on December 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, at the offices of Blank Rome LLP, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 16th Floor, New York, NY. Stockholders planning to attend the Meeting must register in advance by contacting John Buckel, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services at [email protected] no later than December 5, 2022 and agree to comply with the identification, security and COVID-19 protocols required to enter the premises.

Periodically updated information on the Fund can be obtained by visiting the Fund’s website at www.specialopportunitiesfundinc.com.

