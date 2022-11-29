Enpro to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation, along with accompanying materials, will be available on the company’s website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

