Camac Partners, LLC, affiliates of Concord Investment Partners Ltd., and Leonite Capital LLC (collectively with their affiliates, the “Investor Group” or “we”), who are collectively the largest external stockholder of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), today issued the below statement in connection with its efforts to remove the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on Tuesday, November 29, 2022:

“Our singular goal in this campaign has been to help put Pasithea back on the path to create value for stockholders. We are deeply disappointed that Pasithea has scheduled the Special Meeting to occur with just a few days of notice and over a holiday period. This is a stunning disregard for stockholder rights, and it is another in a long line of actions—including multiple dilutive acquisitions—taken by the incumbent Board that are calculated to disenfranchise stockholders. We strongly believe that it is time for stockholders to take back their Company and vote to remove all of Pasithea’s sitting directors.

We urge our fellow stockholders to vote to improve Pasithea at the Special Meeting by voting FOR all matters on the WHITE proxy card.”

VOTE THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY

If you have any questions on how to vote your shares on the WHITE proxy card, please contact InvestorCom LLC by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 203-972-9300.

