Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, announced today that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. Management will participate in fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be provided under the ‘Company Events’ section of the Apyx Medical Corporation investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fapyxmedical.com%2Finvestor_relations%2F. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website following the conference.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® and J-Plasma® offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

