Dash Acquisitions Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

21600 Oxnard Street Ste. 1755 Woodland Hills, CA 91367

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $179.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.63%), AMZN(7.46%), and GOOG(6.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought 8,188 shares of NYSE:EL for a total holding of 19,633. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.3.

On 11/23/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $222.29 per share and a market cap of $79.32Bil. The stock has returned -35.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-book ratio of 14.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.56 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought 3,510 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 73,968. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/23/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $245.03 per share and a market cap of $1,826.57Bil. The stock has returned -27.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-book ratio of 10.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.43 and a price-sales ratio of 9.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought 7,160 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 118,159. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/23/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $93.2 per share and a market cap of $950.79Bil. The stock has returned -47.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 85.50, a price-book ratio of 6.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought 7,097 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 129,157. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/23/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $97.33 per share and a market cap of $1,258.14Bil. The stock has returned -33.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought 8,281 shares of NYSE:PM for a total holding of 142,995. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.37.

On 11/23/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $97.16 per share and a market cap of $150.62Bil. The stock has returned 13.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.