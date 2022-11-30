Immunocore to present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

29 minutes ago
Immunocore to present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 23 November 2022) Immunocore Holdings Plc ( IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:25 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The presentation will be webcast live during the conference and will be available in the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. A replay of the presentation will be made available for a limited time.

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, having demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in mUM, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

CONTACT:

Immunocore
Sébastien Desprez, Head of Communications
T: +44 (0) 7458030732
E: [email protected]
Follow on Twitter: @Immunocore

Consilium Strategic Communications (corporate and financial)
Mary-Jane Elliott/ Chris Welsh/Jessica Hodgson
T: +44 (0)203 709 5700
E: [email protected]

Investor Relations
Clayton Robertson, Head of Investor Relations
T: +1 215-384-4781
E: [email protected]

