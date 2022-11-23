CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

611 Druid Rd East Clearwater, FL 33756

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $161.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(15.07%), ESGU(13.38%), and GOVT(8.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC bought 26,323 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 577,145. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 11/23/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $47.03 per share and a market cap of $15.43Bil. The stock has returned -13.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

The guru established a new position worth 35,565 shares in ARCA:EELV, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.68 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $22.45 per share and a market cap of $991.17Mil. The stock has returned -5.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a price-book ratio of 1.12.

During the quarter, CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC bought 1,356 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 2,211. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/23/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $401.72 per share and a market cap of $305.25Bil. The stock has returned -13.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

The guru established a new position worth 4,782 shares in ARCA:HDV, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.83 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $107.4 per share and a market cap of $12.66Bil. The stock has returned 13.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a price-book ratio of 3.14.

CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XSOE by 15,833 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.69.

On 11/23/2022, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund traded for a price of $26.39 per share and a market cap of $2.18Bil. The stock has returned -28.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.90.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.