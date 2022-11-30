Singapore, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (the “Company” or “LAX”) ( LAX), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the completion of its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with EUDA Health Ltd (“EUDA Health”), a Singapore-based digital health platform that aims to make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and improve the patient experience by delivering improved outcomes through personalized healthcare.



The combined company will operate under the name “EUDA Health Holdings Limited” ( EUDA) and will be led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kelvin Chen. Commencing at the open of trading on November 18, 2022, the combined company’s ordinary shares and warrants will trade on Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbols “EUDA” and “EUDAW,” respectively.

Upon completion of the Business Combination, all remaining LAX units will separate into their underlying components, which consist of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant, and one right. Every two redeemable warrants entitle the holder to purchase one ordinary share and every ten rights entitle the holder to receive one ordinary share.

The transaction was approved by LAX’s stockholders at the special meeting held on November 10, 2022.

“The completion of this business combination transaction represents a significant step forward in our mission: To make healthcare more affordable and accessible, while improving the patient experience and healthcare outcomes through personalized healthcare,” said EUDA Health Founder & CEO Dr. Kelvin Chen. “Becoming a public company enables EUDA Health to further enhance its platform ecosystem and expand its comprehensive, end-to-end care throughout the Asia Pacific region and beyond. We are grateful for the support of the LAX leadership team throughout this transaction and are committed to providing lasting value to our shareholders, patients, and business partners.”

James Meng Dong Tan, CEO & Director of 8i Acquisition 2 Corp., commented: “On behalf of LAX’s leadership and our investors, we would like to congratulate the EUDA Health team on a successful business combination. EUDA Health’s differentiated AI platform is a defining approach to personalized healthcare and on the cutting-edge of driving true patient empowerment. Our belief in EUDA Health’s value proposition, significant market opportunity, and growth prospects continues to grow and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as the U.S. legal advisor to LAX. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. acted as the U.S. legal advisor to EUDA Health.

About EUDA Health Ltd

EUDA Health Ltd is a Singapore-based health technology company that operates a first-of-its-kind Southeast Asian digital healthcare ecosystem aimed at making healthcare affordable and accessible, and improving the patient experience by delivering better outcomes through personalized healthcare. The company’s proprietary unified AI platform quickly assesses a patient’s medical history, triages a condition, digitally connects patients with clinicians, and predicts optimal treatment outcomes. EUDA Health’s holistic approach supports patients throughout all stages of care, including wellness and prevention, urgent care and emergencies, pre-existing conditions, and aftercare services.

About 8i Acquisition 2 Corp.

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated in January 2021 as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

