LAFOX, Ill., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL) announced today a global distribution agreement with Gallium Semiconductor.



With their headquarters located in Singapore, Gallium Semiconductor is an innovative supplier of RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor solutions for 5G communication networks as well as aerospace, defense, industrial, scientific, and medical applications. The agreement aligns with both companies’ commitment to providing high performing, high efficiency RF GaN products.

Gallium Semiconductor’s current product offering includes:

Bare known good die GaN-on-SiC HEMTs

Un-matched GaN Transistors in plastic and air cavity ceramic packages

Pre-matched GaN Transistors in air cavity plastic packages

Dual Path GaN Amplifiers for 5G communications infrastructure

“Gallium Semi’s portfolio of GaN products offer exceptional performance for RF power applications,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “We are excited to work with Gallium Semi to bring these products to our customers worldwide.”

“Richardson Electronics is well-known in the industry as the foremost distributor for RF & Microwave products. Their broad customer base and high touch support teams in key markets make them a strategic partner to expand the reach of our products,” said Rohan Houlden, CEO of Gallium Semi. “We look forward to a successful partnership delivering performance and value to our customers worldwide.”

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Gallium Semiconductor

Gallium Semiconductor’s mission is to enable mass commercialization of Gallium Nitride (GaN) based semiconductor solutions for 5G mobile communications, aerospace and defense and industrial, scientific and medical applications. We combine the best global talents from engineering to manufacturing operations with experienced business leaders to cost effectively deliver the highest performance and efficiency semiconductors for next generation RF, microwave and millimeter-wave systems. Visit us at www.galliumsemi.com to learn more.

