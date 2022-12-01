Algoma Central Corporation (TSX: ALC) today announced that it has been selected as one of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers 2023. This special designation recognizes the employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

“I am incredibly proud to rank as one of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers,” said Gregg Ruhl, President and CEO of Algoma. “We are the Marine Carrier of Choice for and also because of our employees. They are the inspiration and driving force behind our sustainable progress and the reason we are committed to providing a safe, supportive, fulfilling and inclusive work environment,” concluded Mr. Ruhl.

Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers is an annual competition, organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers, that evaluates companies on their progressive and forward-thinking programs in a number of areas including:

work atmosphere and social;

health, financial and family benefits;

vacation and time-off;

employee communications;

training and skills development; and

community involvement

This award acknowledges Algoma as an excellent employer and brings awareness to the many rewarding career opportunities available in the marine industry. It is our mission to provide our employees with support to further their education/training and to encourage development, innovation and internal growth. Algoma values the importance of caring for our employees and those who are most important to them and offer comprehensive health and benefit plans and provide programs that support health and wellness.

At Algoma, we are proud our team members have chosen to work with us and want them to stay until retirement. For potential employees, we want them to consider a job in marine transportation, and with Algoma in particular, for an attractive and rewarding career.

About Algoma Central Corporation

Algoma owns and operates the largest fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence Seaway, including self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. Since 2010 we have introduced 10 new build vessels to our domestic dry-bulk fleet, with two under construction and expected to arrive in 2024, making us the youngest, most efficient and environmentally sustainable fleet on the Great Lakes. Each new vessel reduces carbon emissions on average by 40% versus the ship replaced. Algoma also owns ocean self-unloading dry-bulk vessels operating in international markets and a 50% interest in NovaAlgoma, which owns and operates the world's largest fleet of pneumatic cement carriers and a global fleet of mini-bulk vessels serving regional markets. Algoma truly is Your Marine Carrier of Choice™. For more information about Algoma, visit the Company's website at www.algonet.com.

