NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (“Provident” or “Company”) ( PVBC).



If you acquired Provident Bancorp securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003 or our toll free number 1 (800) 290-1952.



Provident Bancorp is a holding company that operates a commercial bank. The Company offers digital currency, business and private banking, cash management, and personal services.

On November 15, 2022, after the market closed, Provident announced in two SEC filings that it was delaying the issuance of its financial statements and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30 2022. Additionally, Provident said “it currently estimates that it will report a net loss of approximately $27.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021” and that “[t]he Company is still evaluating the actual level of losses due to the recent decline in the cryptocurrency mining industry, and such losses may exceed this estimate.”

Following this news, on November 16, 2022, Provident’s shares fell $2.20 per share, over 21%, to close at $7.90 per share.

