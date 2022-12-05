OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness services and products onboard cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, today announced entry into a new agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ( “NCLH” and including its subsidiaries and brands). The new agreement, pursuant to which OSW is the exclusive provider of spa, medi-spa, fitness, beauty and wellness services, has a seven-year term and covers the 29 ships currently sailing in the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises fleets, as well as the eight new ships anticipated to come into service during the term.

Under the new agreement, OSW will continue in its longstanding role as NCLH’s exclusive partner in the provision of spa, beauty, nutrition, fitness, and related health, wellness, and medi-spa services, including through its Mandara brand for Norwegian Cruise Line. Mandara will continue to sell the award-winning ELEMIS range of skincare products and provide acupuncture and relaxation treatments and medi-spa services administered by medically licensed professionals, including wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers, skin rejuvenation, fat reduction, and I.V. therapy.

Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of OSW, said, “We are very excited to announce this new agreement, which extends our longstanding and mutually rewarding partnership with NCLH. Following our highly successful collaborative return to service, supported by the highly capable and forward-thinking NCLH team, this agreement will enable us to continue our phenomenal results to date, and represents a renewal of our commitment to growth and the continuation of conceptualizing and delivering the most innovative experiences at sea to NCLH’s guests. Further, with this agreement, we will once again increase our leading global market share at sea. We look forward to further progressing in our successful relationship with NCLH as we continue to enhance guests’ vacations though our health and wellness experiences.”

Commenting on the announcement, Frank Del Rio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings stated, “We are pleased to extend and expand our partnership with OneSpaWorld as the exclusive provider of our onboard wellness centers. For nearly 25 years we have worked together to elevate our guests’ experience across our fleet, providing top notch service and an incredible breadth of health and wellness options. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and collectively finding new and innovative ways to enhance our onboard spa and wellness offerings.”

About OneSpaWorld:

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished health and wellness centers offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 178 cruise ships and at 51 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the cruise line industry of the historically fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, irreplicable operating infrastructure, extraordinary team and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for over 65 years.

