ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. ( PRVA) today announced that its management team plans to participate in a "fireside chat" Q&A session at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 beginning at 10:00 am ET.

The live webcast and replay of the event will be available at ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health’s platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

Contact
Robert Borchert
SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications
[email protected]
817.783.4841

