NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ( ONTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that it will participate in the RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference being held in the offices of Reed Smith in New York, NY on December 5-6, 2022. Mark Guerin, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the conference on Tuesday, December 6th at 11:20 a.m. ET.



To learn more or submit a registration request for the conference, visit http://disruptnyc.com/.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in two separate and complementary Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion studies. These trials are currently underway in the United States and China.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in an investigator-sponsored study program, including in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a investigator-sponsored study with oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab for patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer.

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

