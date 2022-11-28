PR Newswire

ST. PAUL. Minn., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M Health Care Business Group's Health Information Systems (HIS) division is previewing its new dynamic templates and macros for 3M™ M*Modal Fluency for Imaging at the 2022 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting, Nov. 27 - Dec. 1 in Chicago. Demonstrations of the new feature, designed to further enhance radiologists' efficiency, user experience and report quality, will take place at South Hall booth #1729.

"Our new dynamic templates and macros provide 3M Fluency for Imaging users the ability to automate processes and eliminate extra steps by enabling them to customize a framework that incorporates industry image scoring guidelines or individual decision trees directly inline with their report. This enables radiologists to spend less time on manual processes and clerical tasks, and more time on delivering care," said Michael Bee, 3M HIS vice president of clinician solutions. "The new capability also allows radiologists to save and share discrete data that would otherwise be lost when using traditional templates."

Recognized by KLAS Research as #1 Best in KLAS in the Speech Recognition: Front-End Imaging category for 2022, 3M Fluency for Imaging is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered speech reporting solution that helps radiologists create accurate reports faster. Seamlessly integrated into 3M Fluency for Imaging, the new enhancement enables radiologists to codify field choices and incorporate logic into their report by allowing them to insert information based on different clinical guidelines using a new variable field type.

"Radiologists have many industry guidelines to remember and follow adding to the cognitive overload on them. Most of the tools we use to help remember next steps for patient and referring physician recommendations take radiologists out of their natural reporting workflow. With 3M's new dynamic templates and macros, radiologists can complete these tasks without workflow disruptions," said Dr. Arif Kidwai, St. Johns Radiology Associates president.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-showcasing-3m-mmodal-fluency-for-imagings-new-dynamic-templates-and-macros-at-radiology-society-of-north-america-meeting-301687537.html

SOURCE 3M