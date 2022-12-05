Offerpad (NYSE: OPAD), a leading real estate tech company built to simplify home buying and selling, today announced it has been selected as one of the Top 100 businesses in Chandler, Arizona, by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce. Offerpad, along with other Chandler-based businesses, will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Chandler 100: State of the Business Community event on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Offerpad has been a part of the Chandler community since 2019 and was recently named the Chandler Chamber of Commerce 2022 Large Business of the Year.

“Offerpad’s roots are here in the East Valley,” said Stefanie Layton, VP Investor Relations and ESG of Offerpad. “We are proud to be recognized as a company that has helped Chandler grow and we look forward to making a positive impact here for years to come.”

“The Chandler 100 is our city’s way of acknowledging the contributions of companies like Offerpad who help make Chandler a prosperous and community-oriented city,” said Terri Kimble, president and CEO of the Chandler Chamber. “It is important to celebrate the success of these businesses because their contributions help make Chandler a distinct and thriving center for business in Arizona.”

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience so you can spend less time ‘real estat-ing’ and more time living. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help find the right solution that fits your needs. Offerpad’s real estate solutions are available in 28 U.S. markets and more than 1,800 cities and towns across the country. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

About the Chandler Chamber of Commerce

The award-winning Chandler Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting regional economic growth, advancing business-friendly public policies and supporting its members through outstanding programs, benefits and services. We represent more than 170,000 employees. The Chandler Chamber is the third largest Chamber in the State of Arizona. For more information visit ChandlerChamber.com, call the Chandler Chamber of Commerce at (480) 963-4571 or email [email protected].

