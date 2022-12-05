ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ASAP), has announced a national food delivery agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). Effective immediately, ASAP.com will begin delivery from Chipotle restaurants in many markets.

The partnership with Chipotle, one of the leading fast-casual restaurants in the US, is a significant move for ASAP.com as the company evolves from a regional company to a national one under the new ASAP brand name.

“The new agreement with Chipotle immediately boosts our appeal to a wider audience as we grow our newly branded ASAP.com delivery platform,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of ASAP, Inc. “Chipotle is one of the most well-known and popular brands in the restaurant industry and, like us, they are committed to making food more accessible to everyone.”

The agreement with Chipotle is the latest step in ASAP’s ongoing commitment to expand its restaurant selection to have a better selection of QSR and non QSRs for its customers. Among the new national business expansions under the ASAP brand is its proprietary in-stadium ordering technology, which allows fans to avoid the typical long lines at stadium concession areas. ASAP.com has stadium service with multiple NFL teams, including the New York Giants, the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints, and the NHL’s Florida Panthers. It has also secured exclusive mobile ordering partnerships with the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

About ASAP

ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc., is an online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Its proprietary in-stadium mobile ordering technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats. Additionally, the ASAP.com platform facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. It provides a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of September 30, 2022, ASAP.com operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005514/en/