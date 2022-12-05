RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder, was selected as a finalist in the Women in Technology category for the Fintech Futures Banking Tech Awards. Now in its 23rd year, the Banking Tech Awards are the hallmark of excellence for companies and individuals in banking and fintech.

An independent panel of judges in the financial services industry from organizations such as IBM, Morgan Stanley, Green Dot, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), EY, Bank of America, and the University of Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance chose Sidhu as a finalist. Other companies and organizations represented as finalists in this category include FIS, Numerix, OpenFin, Inc., and more.

As a woman in a male-dominated industry, Sidhu was the youngest female to ever take a company public at the time of its listing. Under her leadership, BM Technologies (BMTX) is one of the first publicly traded neobanking fintechs. In addition to making banking more accessible, Sidhu was a trailblazer in the industry when she shifted BMTX's direction to a B2B2C approach, and started implementing BMTX's award-winning BaaS model. BMTX was a first-mover in the BaaS space before it became the industry buzzword it is today.

"It is an honor to be included among this group of inspirational technology leaders as a finalist," said Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BMTX.

The Women in Technology award is a prized acknowledgement of the demonstrated skills, leadership, vision, inspiration, and dedication to the industry's betterment. It lauds an outstanding woman for her distinguished leadership, inspiring work in her organization, and her positive impact on the wider banking/financial services industry.

Winners will be announced at the gala dinner ceremony on December 1st, 2022 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Launched in 2015, BMTX is one of America's largest digital financial services platforms, with approximately two million accounts. BMTX is on a mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer friendly banking experience. BMTX is a pioneer in the BaaS sector, powering fintechs and brands to expand access to digital banking products through its award-winning technology.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

