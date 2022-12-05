Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, announced that Mark Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Thursday, December 1st. Details for the event are as follows:

6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit

When: Thursday, December 1st, 2022 Time: 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time for the fireside chat Webcast: An archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https%3A%2F%2Fir.forgeglobal.com%2F.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. By combining world-class trading technology and operating expertise, Forge Markets enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. Forge Company Solutions, Forge Data and Forge Trust along with Forge Markets help provide additional transparency, access and solutions that companies as well as institutional and accredited investors need to confidently navigate and efficiently transact in the private markets. Securities-related services are offered through Forge Securities LLC (“Forge Securities”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Forge. Forge Securities is a registered Broker Dealer and Member of FINRA/SIPC, an alternative trading system.

