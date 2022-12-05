GigCapital5, Inc. (“GigCapital5” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GIA.U; GIA; GIA.WS), a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced that GigAcquisitions5, LLC (the “Sponsor”), has funded the trust account maintained with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Trust Account”) with an additional $160,000 payment. In consideration for the deposit, the Company has amended and restated the existing unsecured interest free promissory note to include the additional loan amount, so the aggregate principal amount under such promissory note together with similar deposits made on September 26, 2022 and October 26, 2022 was increased to the total of $480,000. Such principal amount will be repaid in connection with the closing of GigCapital5’s initial business combination. As a result of the deposits into the Trust Account, the period of time that GigCapital5 has to consummate a business combination has been extended by a month to December 28, 2022 (and may be extended thereafter on a monthly basis until March 28, 2023 upon payment of a monthly fee equal to $160,000).

In addition, on November 28, 2022, the Company amended the existing working capital promissory note issued to the Sponsor to include the additional loan amount of $65,000, so the aggregate principal amount under such working capital promissory note was increased to the total of $195,000. The promissory note is non-interest bearing and may be converted at the Sponsor’s election upon the consummation of the initial business combination into units identical to the private placement units issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering at a price of $10.00 per unit.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5 is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While GigCapital5’s efforts to identify a target business may span many industries, the focus of GigCapital5’s search is for prospects within the technology, media and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, advanced medical equipment, intelligent automation and sustainable industries. GigCapital5 was sponsored by GigAcquisitions5, LLC, which was founded by GigFounders, LLC, each a member entity of GigCapital Global, and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

