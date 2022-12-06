SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Fox Corporation, ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc., Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., and Provident Bancorp, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares, contact [email protected].



Fox Corporation ( FOX)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (: CEM)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ( LBAI)

Morris Kandinov is investigating is investigating whether the sale of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Provident Financial Services, Inc. for 0.8319 shares of Provident common stock for each share of Lakeland common stock is fair to Lakeland shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. ( PVBC)

Morris Kandinov is investigating Provident Bancorp, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. On November 15, 2022, after the market closed, Provident announced in two SEC filings that it was delaying the issuance of its financial statements and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Additionally, Provident said “it currently estimates that it will report a net loss of approximately $27.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021” and that “[t]he Company is still evaluating the actual level of losses due to the recent decline in the cryptocurrency mining industry, and such losses may exceed this estimate.” Following this news, on November 16, 2022, Provident’s shares fell $2.20 per share, over 21%, to close at $7.90 per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

