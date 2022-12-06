SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) ( ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced the appointment of Scott Garland to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective November 29, 2022. With more than 30 years of biopharmaceutical industry knowledge, Mr. Garland brings deep commercial and executive leadership experience.



“Scott is a biopharmaceutical industry leader who brings broad commercial, portfolio management, and leadership experience to the Board,” said Corey Goodman, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of ALX Oncology. “His strategic expertise and counsel will be critical to ALX as we continue to expand the potential value of evorpacept as a cornerstone therapy for the treatment of patients with cancer. On behalf of the Board and our executive leadership team, we welcome Scott and look forward to his contributions.”

Mr. Garland is the Chief Executive Officer of PACT Pharma, an immuno-oncology company focused on developing neoantigen targeted T-cell therapies for solid tumors. He was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Portola Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Alexion in 2020. At Portola, he led the company through the commercial launch of Andrexxa®, a novel reversal agent for factor Xa inhibitors. Before joining Portola, Mr. Garland held leadership roles at multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. At Relypsa, he served first as Chief Commercial Officer, then as president overseeing the U.S. commercial launch of Veltassa® for the treatment of hyperkalemia. Prior to Relypsa, Mr. Garland spent three years as Chief Commercial Officer at Exelixis where he built the commercial organization for the company's launch of cabozantinib in medullary thyroid cancer. He also spent nine years at Genentech, where he led the commercial franchises for two multi-billion-dollar cancer therapies – Avastin® and Rituxan®. Mr. Garland sits on the Board for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and Calithera Biosciences, and formerly sat on the Board of Karyopharm Therapeutics. Mr. Garland received a Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo and a master's degree in business administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

“It is a privilege to be joining ALX’s Board, especially as the Company continues to further the development of evorpacept into a variety of patient populations with high unmet medical need,” said Mr. Garland. “I look forward to working with the Board and management team through an important growth trajectory for the Company, while making a significant impact on people living with cancer.”

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignancies.

