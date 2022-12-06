Rockland Trust is pleased to announce a $150,000 investment in the Community Investment Tax Credit Program (CITC), which will help thirteen Community Development Corporations (CDCs) assist local organizations in providing programming and resources to neighbors in need.

Through the Department of Housing and Community Development, the CITC was created to enable local residents and stakeholders to work with CDCs and partner with nonprofit, public, and private entities to improve economic opportunities for low to moderate income households.

“The CITC provides the Bank with an opportunity to reinvest in the communities we live in and serve by strengthening our partnerships with CDCs across our growing footprint,” said Gerry Nadeau, President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer at Rockland Trust. “Our success as a local bank is dependent on the well-being of our local economy. We’re proud to support the important work of these CDCs who are helping to deliver essential resources to the individuals and families within our community who are most in need.”

Rockland Trust is investing in the following:

Community Development Partnership; Eastham

Waterfront Historic Area League; New Bedford

North Shore Community Development Coalition; Salem

South Middlesex Opportunity Council; Framingham

Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations; Boston

Housing Nantucket; Nantucket

Neighborhood of Affordable Housing, Inc.; Boston

Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation; Jamaica Plain

Urban Edge; Roxbury

Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation; Boston

Southeast Asian Coalition; Worcester

Worcester Common Ground; Worcester

