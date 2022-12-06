CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced today that it will open a new collection of single-family homes at Montaine in Castle Rock, Colorado. Home buyers in the Overlook Collection at Montaine will have a choice of four luxury home designs with anticipated pricing in the mid-$700,000s.

The master plan, resort-style community of Montaine features views from atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock. These remarkable views include Castle Rock’s famed buttes, towering trees, and varying topography in the area.

Ideally situated in the Vista neighborhood of Montaine, residents will enjoy the community clubhouse, pool, fitness center, parks, 548 acres of open space, a newly-installed art tower, and 13 miles of walking, biking and hiking trails.

The community is located within the exceptional Douglas County School District, home to top-ranking schools year after year. Montaine is only 10 minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dining, and entertainment, and only 20 minutes from Park Meadows Mall, one of Colorado’s premier shopping destinations.

“Offering both a unique landscape and lifestyle opportunity, Montaine is the perfect place to call home,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “We encourage prospective home buyers to learn more about the exceptional new homes offered at Montaine, including our new Overlook Collection coming soon.”

Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Parkway and Plum Creek Boulevard, just five minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to Colorado E-470, 25 minutes to the Denver Tech Center, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport.

Additional Toll Brothers communities at Montaine include the Estate Collection and the Point Collection. For more information on Toll Brothers communities and to register for the VIP list for the Overlook Collection in Montaine, visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado or call 877-431-2870.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.

© 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachment